15 mini Australian shepherds dumped outside Baker County shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than a dozen dogs were found Sunday evening, dumped outside a Baker County shelter.

After 15 miniature Australian shepherds were left in cages on the side of the road in Macclenny, Florida Urgent Rescue in Jacksonville is now caring the dogs.

Though they look like puppies, they're actually miniature adults. According to FUR, that's why they were abandoned, because backyard breeders are known to dump the breeding animals and keep puppies as future breeders.

Rescuers said all of the dogs are very sweet tempered, but scared.

It's still not clear when they will be available for adoption.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.