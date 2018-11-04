Air Force falcon mascot injured during prank at West Point, officials say

WEST POINT, N.Y. - One of Air Force’s falcon mascots was injured during a prank prior to the annual rivalry football game against Army, according to an official at the Air Force Academy.

The mascot, Aurora, a 22-year-old falcon, suffered an undisclosed injury and was being brought on the flight back to Colorado to see a specialist at the Air Force Academy, according to Troy Garnhart, associate athletic director for strategic communications at the school.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette , West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel’s house as part of a prank during the week leading up to Saturday’s game at Michie Stadium. The newspaper characterized the injury as “potentially life-threatening.”

Officials at West Point did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

