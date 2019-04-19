Baby giraffe born at White Oak

Yulee, Fla. - A giraffe calf was born April 10 at the White Oak Conservation in Yulee, Florida, and this one is special.

Even though she is one of six giraffes born at White Oak over the past 14 months, her mother, Swoozie, is 28 years old and one of the oldest giraffes in North America to give birth at that age.

The current and historical data of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ giraffe studybook lists only 11 female giraffes that have given birth at 28 years of age or older.

Swoozie and her calf are doing well. They are currently housed near the giraffe barn and their herd mates check on them regularly. Swoozie’s calf was six feet tall at birth so she already towers over most of the animal care specialists who watch over her. But that’s OK, they are used to being in such lofty company. After all, they work with giraffes.

