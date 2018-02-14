BEAKS treats injured bald eagle

Bald eagle is being treated by B.E.A.K.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bird Emergency Aid and Kare Sanctuary in Jacksonville has been treating a bald eagle that the organization said was found injured Friday by Florida state troopers.

The bird, is believed to be a female, determined by her large size.

Cindy Mosling, director of B.E.A.K.S., said the eagle was possibly hit by a car and was suffering from a head injury when it found near the area of Raiford, Florida.

B.E.A.K.S. rescued the eagle and after receiving emergency care, she is now recovering.

For more on BEAKS, visit its website.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.