Bicyclist stops to help injured bald eagle along Heckscher Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An observant bicyclist stopped to help an injured bald eagle Thursday on Jacksonville's Northside.

Cynthia Mosling, with Bird Emergency Aid and Kare Sanctuary, told News4Jax that a group of bicyclists was riding on Heckscher Drive around dusk when one of them spotted an injured bald eagle and stayed with the large bird until B.E.A.K.S. arrived.

B.E.A.K.S., a nonprofit organization based on Big Talbot Island, will be caring for the eagle and helping it with rehab.

Though the eagle seemed to be doing OK Thursday evening, Mosling said that they would be taking the bird to an avian veterinarian Friday to find out the extent of its injuries.

