BOONEVILLE, Mo. - Budweiser has welcomed its first Clydesdale foal of the year!

Carly was born earlier this year at Warm Springs Ranch, a 300-plus acre ranch in the heart of Missouri.

Warm Springs Ranch posted the announcement on Facebook.

"World, meet Carly, our first foal born this year! Here she is taking some of her first steps. Who wants to meet her on March 23rd when we open for the season?"

