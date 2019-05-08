Catty Shack Ranch's white tiger loses yearlong battle with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just two weeks after the loss of a beloved cougar, Catty Shack Ranch is mourning another big cat.

The wildlife sanctuary's white tiger, Hercules, who had been battling cancer for a year, died Wednesday.

Staff members posted on the sanctuary's Facebook page that Hercules was happy and active all the way to the end.

"He did not suffer, and he went peacefully on his own lying next to the pool he loved," the post read.

Hercules was nearly 17 years old and was a favorite among guests and volunteers, the ranch said.

Photo of Hercules courtesy of Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Hercules had more active sponsorships in the sanctuary's adoption program than any other ranch resident.

"There are no words adequate to describe the grief that we all feel, but our pain is lessened by knowing how many of you loved him too," the staff wrote. "Rest easy on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge, Hercules, and say hi to Zeus and Topaz for us."

Two weeks ago, the sanctuary announced that Valeria, a cougar who had lived at the ranch for 16 years, had died from age-related issues.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.