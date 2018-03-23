Clydesdale farm welcomes newest colt

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A missouri farm is welcoming a newborn Clydesdale horse -- the symbol of Budweiser beer.

The colt is poised to become one of newest faces for the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

“This is where they’re born,” said John Soto, the breeding farm supervisor. “This is the starting place of the Budweiser Clydesdales."

The baby was born Sunday night at 7:30. Just 18 hours later standing about 3 1/2 feet talland weighing 170 pounds, this unnamed Clydesdale is calling warm springs ranch home.

Once the colt turns four, he'll become a rookie clydesdale.



