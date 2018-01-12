Did cold weather cause fish kill in Orange Park pond?

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Recent cold temperatures in Northeast Florida may have caused a fish kill in the Orange Park area.

Tilapia fish were spotted floating in a pond off Wells Road at Corporate Way.

Crews from Aquatic Systems Lake and Wetland Management were out Friday picking up the fish.

According to one of the workers, the pond has been around 55 degrees.

Whenever the temperature drops below 55 degrees, it stresses the fish and can kill them.



