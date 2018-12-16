Did you lose a pig? Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you lost a pig, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

Officers found a young mixed-Vietnamese barrow pig running along Lee Road and Atlantic Boulevard and hope to find the owner.

JSO even posted the tweet below trying to find the pig's home.

So ... Did anyone lose a pig? We found a young barrow mixed Vietnamese pig running loose near Lee Road and Atlantic Blvd. 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org#JAX #JSO #Jacksonville #ilovejax pic.twitter.com/KxWPat6xAi — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 16, 2018

No word on where the pig is being held while police search for its owner.

