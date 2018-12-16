Animals

Did you lose a pig? Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found one

Vietnamese pig was running loose near Lee Road, Atlantic Boulevard

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you lost a pig, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. 

Officers found a young mixed-Vietnamese barrow pig running along Lee Road and Atlantic Boulevard and hope to find the owner.

JSO even posted the tweet below trying to find the pig's home.

 

No word on where the pig is being held while police search for its owner.

