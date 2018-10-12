Daring motorcycle pup taking job as therapy dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Buster the nugget," as he's known on his Instagram page and perhaps in the motorcycle world, appears to be taking a job as a therapy dog.

According to Buster's latest post, he'll be leaving his dad, Chaz Dunlavy, for four days and return to dog training school. Buster said he's learning to be a therapy dog so he can visit children and sick people in the hospital.

You may recall, Buster made his News4Jax debut just over a week ago. A viewer snapped a photo as he was spotted on the back of his owner's motorcycle riding around Jacksonville.

Buster, who is now a fully grown Goldendoodle, has been riding with Dunlavy for about five months.

You can follow the dog's adventures on Instagram under the handle "Buster the nugget." In addition to motorcycling, he and his owner also love the beach.

