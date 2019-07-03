Exotic cats being nursed back to health at Jacksonville's Catty Shack Ranch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Serval cats with medical needs are the newest members of the Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary.

The two cats, native to Africa, had brittle bones and malnutrition. Merlin and Nimueh were acquired from a breeder who realized the cats were not domesticated, so she reached out to the sanctuary for help.

According to Catty Shack officials, Nimueh is recovering until her bones get stronger and Merlin just had surgery after he broke three legs after a jump.

Catty Shack founder Curt LoGiudice felt bad for the woman who owned the cats

“She did everything right,” LoGiudice said. “She got (an exotic animal) license. She was told they had been handheld since birth -- but obviously, they weren’t. Her heart was in the right place. But I always warn people, wild animal husbandry is a big undertaking. Many people aren’t prepared for it.”

