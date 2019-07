Florida Urgent Rescue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Photos show a Jacksonville-area group helping animals along the Gulf Coast before Barry made landfall.

Florida Urgent Rescue went to Louisiana and was able to get four dogs and 39 cats out ahead of the storm.

FUR is also working with animal groups that helped during hurricanes Irma, Florence and Michael.

Some groups came down from Chicago and even Wisconsin to save animals at shelters.

