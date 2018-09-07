Hundreds of dogs, cats looking for furever homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you were thinking about adopting a pet, this weekend may be the time to do it.

Nearly 900 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be looking for a forever home at the 26th Mega Pet Adoption Event this weekend at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

The event, hosted by First Coast No More Homeless Pets in partnership with the Petco Foundation, kicked off Friday and will run through Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, hundreds of animals from 18 different shelters and rescues in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be available for adoption at the event.

There will be a $20 adoption fee, which includes spaying or neutering, a microchip, vaccines and a city license.

Adoptions will be free for active and retired military members.

Since 2012, Mega Pet Adoption events have found homes for more than 16,000 dogs and cats.

