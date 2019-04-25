Jacksonville Zoo mourns Florida panther

Jacksonville Zoo mourns loss of Babs, a Florida panther who has been at the zoo since 2005 (Photo by Lynde Nunn (Senior Mammal Keeper), Donna Bear (Associate Registrar) and Davron Cardenas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are mourning one of their Florida Panthers.

For the past year, Babs the panther had been battling health issues and getting treatment for kidney failure, according to zoo officials. But after a sudden decline in her health, the animal experts at the zoo made the tough decision to euthanize her for humane reasons.

The zoo put out a statement on Facebook about the death, which reads in part:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Babs, one of our Florida Panthers. Babs was rescued as a kitten with her sister Kakki and brought to us after their mother abandoned them. Both panthers have been with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens family since March 2005. We are thankful for an amazing keeper crew for taking care of Babs throughout her time here at the Zoo. She will be greatly missed!"

