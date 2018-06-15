Jacksonville Zoo welcomes bongo calf ahead of Father's Day

The Eastern bongo calf was born early Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Friday announced a new addition just in time for Father's Day.

An Eastern bongo calf was born early Wednesday. She's a healthy baby girl with an orange coat and big, soft ears.

After receiving a health exam, the calf could be cleared as early as Saturday morning to be on exhibit with her mother, 16-year-old Sequoia, and her father, 10-year-old Tambo.

The new calf is the first bongo born at the Jacksonville Zoo since 2011. Eastern bongo, which are a critically endangered species, are native to the mountains and tropical forests of Africa.

Families can visit the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend to celebrate Father's Day with Tambo. All dads will receive free general admission Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.