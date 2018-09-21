Pawsome photos: K-9s cool off after training

ST. MARYS, Ga. - The K-9 Unit in Camden County showed off its funny side during a training in St. Marys.

The St. Marys Aquatic Center hosted the Camden County Sheriff's Office for the K-9 unit's weekly training, and then let the dogs out for some fun.

Adorable photos showed the K9s going down slides and splashing in the water.

One photo in particular made waves when K-9 Moose slid down a slide, making a hilarious face.

The photo of the K-9 going down the slide was so cute that the Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit made it the profile picture on its Facebook page.

"We would like to thank the St. Marys Aquatic Center for hosting our weekly K-9 training. Our K-9s got to train hard and after they were rewarded by getting to just be dogs for a while. Thank you from K-9s Hannah, Moose, Denny, Tava, Bella, Bo and Phineas."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.