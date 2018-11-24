K-9 officer Judge resisted chasing wild turkeys to pose for picture

K9 Judge sat patiently with wild turkeys and didn't even chase them after pics were taken!

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - He may be about the only one who managed to resist turkey over the Thanksgiving holiday! K-9 officer Judge sat patiently getting his picture taken in a field of wild turkeys and didn't chase the birds at all.

The St. Johns County Sheriff Office tweeted this sweet photograph of K-9 Judge and said he didn't even chase the turkeys after the pics were taken.

What a good boy! Santa may reward this well-behaved pooch with something extra in his Christmas stocking this year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.