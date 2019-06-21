Live Oak woman charged with 84 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

LIVE OAK, Fla. - An animal neglect call turned out to be more than Suwannee County deputies had expected when they arrived at the mobile home of Jennifer Dyviniak, 54, in Live Oak on Thursday morning.

Deputies said they found 50 cats and 34 dogs roaming free inside the trailer. Many of the animals were malnourished and there were feces scattered throughout the mobile home with a strong smell of urine.

Investigators said Dyviniak has previously surrendered about 30 animals to Animal Control and vets determined those animals were infested with Sarcoptic Mange, as well as secondary skin infections, and one of the animals had double luxating patellas.

Deputies said It was obvious that she had failed to act upon the declining health conditions of her pets which were caused by the conditions that she and the animals were living in. They said the negligence caused excessive and repeated infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering upon the animals found within the mobile home.

Dyviniak was arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail where she has been charged with 84 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

All the animals have been seized by Animal Control and are currently being treated by a veterinarian at the Suwannee County Animal Shelter.

