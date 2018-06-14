Man rescues baby deer from Kansas pool

AUGUSTA, Kan. - It was the surprise of a lifetime for one couple, when they noticed a baby deer fall into their backyard pool in Augusta, Kansas.

Diana Burress told News4Jax is was a close save by her husband, Walter. It also happened on her birthday.

The Burress family has lived on the farmstead that has been in the family for 100 years. But it was back in 2002 Mrs. Burress and her husband had the pool installed.

"Wildlife is pretty commonplace out our house, deer usually don't get that close though, but we see turkeys, armadillos, coyotes and raccoons,” she said.

