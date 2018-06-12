PALM COAST, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake captured in Flagler County was caught on camera.

Melissa Carr shared photos and videos on Facebook that showed Timothy Ceglarek removing the rattlesnake from a neighborhood in Palm Coast off Prosperity Lane.

The snake looked to be about 5 feet in length.

News4Jax was told the snake was not hurt and was relocated away from the neighborhood.

This comes as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions urges neighbors to be on the lookout for snakes, since the warmer weather in the summer tends to bring them out and about.

