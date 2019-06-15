Mini cow gets back on the 'moo-ve' with a set of prosthetic wheels

MARENGO, Iowa - Angel is a broccoli living miniature zebu cow, an Asian ox known for the humps on their backs.

She was born with deformed back legs, and couldn't get around.

When her original owners couldn't go through with veterinarian-recommended surgery, Angel was likey going to be put down. That is until Jered Camp stepped in to adopt Angel.

Camp owns Iowa Farm Sanctuary, a home for more than 60 rescued misfit animals.

"This is Iowa Farm Sanctuary. We rescue farm animals here in the Midwest. These animals are victims to semi accidents, neglect situations just like companion animals are and we are here to provide them safety and shelter like companion animals," said Camp.

Camp also provided Angel with prosthetic wheels for her hind legs to help her move freely.

The toddler cow now conquers every bump in her way with her new family.

"Everybody goes through struggles. Everyone has those obstacles in their life that they have to get over," said Camp.

