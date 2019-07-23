Never do this if you come face-to-face with an alligator

nfocus/SXC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An alligator that made national headlines after avoiding capture in Chicago for several days, is now calling St. Augustine home.

‘Chance the Snapper’ was taken to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm after professional trapper and Floridians, Frank Robb, caught the elusive gator last week.

Robb found the gator within 48 hours of arriving in the Windy City.

While it is rare to see an alligator wandering around Chicago, it is a fact of life here in Florida. Alligators are in all 67 counties, but would you know what to do if you found one near your house?

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, gators are typically more visible and active during the spring and summer months because their metabolism picks up.

However, FWC said it is rare for them to cause serious injuries.

If you do encounter an alligator, you should never feed it. It is not only dangerous but also illegal.

FWC reminds people to keep a safe distance from the edge of the water and make sure all pets are on a leash.

You should also only swim during daylight hours and in designated swim areas.

If you think an alligator poses a threat to you, your family, your pet or your property, FWC does have a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program. If you have a concern, you can call the hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR or 866-392-4286. A trapper will be sent to take care of the issue. To learn more, click here.

