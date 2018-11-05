New coyote sighting in Neptune Beach prompts renewed warnings

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Another coyote sighting in Neptune Beach has residents on alert, less than two weeks after two coyotes attacked and killed a pet cat. Several coyote sightings have also been reported in neighboring Atlantic Beach.

A couple on Myrtle Street said they spotted the coyote walking south in the dunes during their morning breakfast ritual around 8 a.m. Sunday, not long after sunrise.

Diane Wingate said it looked like a mangy dog.

“We just kept watching it for a minute, and it just kind of turned around and looked at us,” Wingate said.

That's when Wingate and her husband realized they were looking at a coyote.

“The ears were very alert,” Wingate said. “(It was) the first coyote we have ever seen.”

The Wingates said the coyote stayed in the area for a few minutes. It came from the north and continued walking south in the dunes.

Another Neptune Beach resident captured the same coyote on video next to the Wingates' home.

“It didn’t seem fierce. It was just looking around, observing everything,” Wingate said. “No noise or howling at all.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said coyote sightings have been reported in all 67 counties throughout the state.

The FWC said coyotes are typically timid animals and will only attack if they feel threatened. Neptune Beach police posted a message on social media Monday afternoon, warning residents of the sighting and suggesting they keep a close eye on small children and pets.

They said if you see a coyote, wave your arms and yell loudly to scare it away.

Also, don't leave pet food outside and keep trash cans secured.

“We said this morning, 'If we had small children or a small pet, we would be (concerned),'” Wingate said.

Experts said relocating coyotes from residential areas doesn’t work because they are indigenous to our area and more will move in to replace the relocated animals. They said the best way to deal with coyotes is to coexist.

Also, by law, you can’t shoot a gun in a residential area unless you’re defending your life or property.

Anyone with questions or concerns or who spots a coyote can reach out to their local animal control officer. For more information on coyotes in Florida, go to MyFWC.com.

