'One in a million' yellow cardinal spotted in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - An extremely rare yellow cardinal was spotted and photographed in Port St. Lucie on Saturday.

Tracy Workman said she was able to snap a few photos of the beautiful bird, nicknamed "Sunny," before she had to take her children somewhere.

The photos have since gone viral. Some commenters said they didn't even know yellow cardinals existed!

Geoffrey Hill, a professor and curator of birds at Auburn University, told USA Today that the rare coloring is because the mutation in the yellow cardinal blocks the red pigment in most cardinals DNA and replaces it with the bright yellow.

