Quack Team: Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

Here's an animal rescue story that will make you smile.

A distressed mama duck spotted waddling back and forth by a storm drain drew the attention of someone who called firefighters for help Thursday morning.

Little cheeps could be heard from below, and it became obvious the duck's babies were trapped in the drain.

But not for long after a crew from Station 55 in Atlantic Beach responded.

Dangling precariously upside down in the storm drain, one by one the crew members rescued the ducklings.

Eight altogether.

As the reunited duck family waddled off, the firefighters followed, making sure they made it safely to a nearby pond.

