Small harbor seal with injuries washes ashore in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Officials in South Carolina say this small harbor seal has what looks like a shark bite on its flipper.

The seal was discovered on the Myrtle Beach shore Wednesday before noon.

The animal was injured... but as you can see -- it is still alive and active.

We do not know if a shark actually bit the seal.

One expert called the seal's injuries superficial and said it was best to leave the animal alone.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Marine Mammal Stranding Network through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been notified, and SCDNR will be providing assistance if needed.

