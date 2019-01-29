Significant drop in shark bites reported worldwide in 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida researchers say far fewer shark bites were reported worldwide last year.

According to the university's International Shark Attack File, 66 bites were documented in 2018, compared with 88 the previous year. That's 26 percent lower than the five-year average of 84 bites annually. Thirty-two bites happened in U.S. waters.

Four of last year's bites were fatal, roughly keeping with the average of six deaths worldwide each year.

Here are the number of shark bites in the News4Jax coverage area in the last 5 years:

2018: 4

2017: 3

2016: 7

2015: 7

2014: 2

In a statement Monday, Gavin Naylor of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program said it's unknown whether the drop can be attributed to more people heeding beach safety warnings or to declining shark populations.

Naylor said beachgoers need to learn about shark behavior in areas such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where great white sharks have followed a rebounding seal population.

Dr. Bryan Franks is an assistant marine science professor at Jacksonville University who said many factors can explain the sharp decline. But the idea of fewer sharks in the water is one to rule out. In fact, in some parts of the world, Franks said the exact opposite is happening and there's areas where the shark population is increasing.

In addition to the sharp decline in the number of shark bites last year, the University of Florida report finds that of those shark bites, 53% involved people surfing or participating in a board sport.

The report also shows the United States had the most shark attacks in the world last year. That's the case most years.

Dr. Franks said that could be because the U.S. does a good job of reporting and researching shark bites.

