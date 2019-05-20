Unexpected visitor? Black bear spotted in Clay County neighborhood

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Deputies are asking Fleming Island residents to help with bear patrol -- from a safe location, of course.

A bear was spotted Monday morning in a residential neighborhood near Hibernia Road.

A photo of the bear showed it running between houses.

Clay County deputies were out helping officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help track down and capture the bear.

Anyone who catches sight of the bear, which appears to be a Florida black bear, is asked to call FWC at 1-888-404-3922 or dial #FWC or *FWC on a mobile phone. Or you can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 to help them narrow down the bear's location.

Not being sure where the bear might end up, R.M. Paterson Elementary School officials said they were taking precautions. The school is about 3 miles north of where the bear was last seen.

