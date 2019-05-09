Utility worker coaxes bobcat off Southwest Florida power pole

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A bobcat was seen sitting Thursday on top of a pole near State Road 29 and Interstate 75 right off Alligator Alley in Collier County.

The cat was spotted on a Florida Department of Transportation camera first.

The bobcat was up there for quite some time. Florida Fish and Wildlife and power line crews were on the scene to ensure the bobcat’s safety.

The power company did shut off the power in that area. And after a little coaxing from a man in a cherry picker, the bobcat climbed safely down the utility pole.



