Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead, officials say

You might get a spook if you think about picking up a "dead" snake this summer. Turns out, the 'zombie snake" is a great actor.

Eastern hognose snakes have been found throughout Georgia and South Carolina. They have even been spotted in Florida.

"They will play dead, rolling on their back and opening their mouth," the University of Georgia said in a research article on the snake.

The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook and shared images of the eastern hognose snake, warning those outdoors stay alert.

If you happen to see a snake, it is never a good idea to try and pick it up, even if it appears dead.

But if you make that exact mistake, research states that despite this fairly convincing show, hognose snakes rarely bite and they aren't poisonous.

