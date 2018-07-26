Barks but no brews for Kanine Social's opening next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dog lovers will have to settle for barks without brews for now at the soon-to-be-opened Kanine Social in Brooklyn.

The dog day care is scheduled to open Monday, but the owners weren't able to secure a beer and wine license for the dog park and taproom, meaning dog parents will have to wait a little longer before having a beer with their pups.

From warehouse to the city's first dog park bar with coffee and day care, Kanine Social has had a “ruff” start. After two years of planning and construction, the owners had to make some adjustments.

“Our original business plan was to have the dogs off-leash inside the taproom. We had to change our business model a little bit,” owner Dustin Fries said.

The one-of-a-kind facility also had a holdup with its bar.

“Zoning issues, beer and wine license -- all these things -- and incorporating dogs into all this. No one's ever done this before so we're trailblazers in this area,” owner Daniel Moffatt said.

They've had to add a wall to separate the taproom from the dog park and day care area. The owners said it's been a learning process.

"I think it's going to be beneficial in the long run because we can be family friendly and have food trucks, and they can bring their own food in,” Fries said.

They've added games, like Connect Four and Corn Hole, along with flat-screen TVs for sporting events.

While the doggy day care will open Monday, the taps remain dry for now because of the zoning issue, but they're working on it and hope to have the beer flowing soon.

The original waiver for the beer permit unknowingly left out some small churches within 1,500 feet of Kanine Social, which needs approval before it's able to sell alcohol.

The owners have already submitted a new license proposal to the city and are waiting for a final health inspection.

"That way we can get with distributors, get beer and wine ordered, get the kegs flowing, and hopefully have people out here with their pups drinking beer in the next few weeks,” Moffatt said.

The more than 5,000-square-foot facility includes an indoor-outdoor dog park with air conditioning and day care. There are wet-dry cleaning stations, along with a special air circulation system to keep the place clean and smelling fresh. There are 15 taps at the bar and a dog-free taproom.

Despite the license obstacles, the owners hope the business will be a success in dog-friendly Jacksonville. They encourage the public to stop by for a free tour.

For pricing and membership information, go to https://www.kaninesocial.com.

