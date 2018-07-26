Can you help Putnam County veteran find missing service dog?

PALATKA, Fla. - A military veteran in Putnam County is missing his service dog.

The dog, named Junior (pictured above), disappeared after his owner, Charles Musselman, said he took him fishing in Palatka.

Musselman said he was fixing a fishing line at the Browns Landing boat ramp, and when he turned around, Junior was gone.

Musselman said Junior helps comfort him.

His family has offered a $500 reward to anyone who finds the missing dog.

If you find Junior, call 386-328-3906 or 386-530-1946.

