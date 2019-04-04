Cuteness overload! 10 puppies dropped at Nassau shelter

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County Animal Services is looking for the owner of 10 puppies recently dropped off at the shelter.

The litter of Catahoula mixes was found Wednesday on Roses Bluff Road in Yulee.

It's not clear if the puppies were abandoned.

Proof of ownership is required to claim them. To reclaim the puppies, call 904-530-6150.

If the owner isn't found, the puppies will be eligible to be adopted after three business days.

PHOTOS: 10-pup litter dropped at Nassau County shelter

Before adoption, the puppies will be fixed and microchipped and will have their shots updated. They are too little for rabies shots at the moment, but the adoptive owners will receive a voucher to have the rabies shot done later.

The puppy adoption fee is $149 and an adoption form can be downloaded and printed here: http://bit.ly/2K23Usq.

The puppies are eligible to be viewed over the next few days at the shelter before they go up for adoption.

The shelter is located at 86078 License Road, Yulee, FL 32034 (near Target, Petco and Home Depot). Shelter hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call or message the shelter for more information.

