Full shelters mean free 'Back-to-School' adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS), in collaboration with Petsmart Charities, are encouraging the community to check one final thing off their back to school list: a new pet!

Dogs and cats can be adopted for free all weekend.

The “Back to School” adoption event will feature hundreds of pets in need at three locations around Jacksonville on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The three locations are:

Petsmart

8801 Southside Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jacksonville Humane Society

8464 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Animal Care and Protective Services

2020 Forest Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

“With summer ending and vacations over, this is a great time to add a furry friend to your family,” said JHS Executive Director Denise Deisler. “Shelters are still full due to kitten season and with help from our community, we hope to empty many of our kennels.”

Adoptions during the weekend are free; additional fees may apply.

Visit jaxhumane.org for more information or call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904-725-8766.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.