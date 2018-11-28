Ready to adopt? Give animal in need forever home this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s the season of giving, so why not give an animal in need a forever home?

First Coast No More Homeless Pets, along with the Petco Foundation, is hosting the 27th Mega Pet Adoption event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds this weekend.

The event, which will run Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, will feature about 1,000 animals from 15 different rescue agencies and shelters from northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

“The terrific thing about this event is that we join with our partners here in Duval County and support so many rescues, shelters and other animal welfare groups across the region to build families and save the lives of cats and dogs,” said founder and CEO of FCNMHP Rick DuCharme.

The adoption events have found forever homes for more than 17,000 cats and dogs in the last six years.

Adoption fees, which include spay/neuter, a microchip, vaccines and a Jax city license, are only $20. However, adoptions are free to active and retired military.

Parking and entry to the event are free.

