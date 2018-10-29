Dogs trained by Jacksonville inmates need 'furever' homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dogs with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office program "A New Leash on Life" need homes, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The program lets the dogs stay with inmates, where they are fully trained so they can be adopted.

"The program takes dogs from various places, where they would likely be euthanized if not adopted," JSO wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

All of the dogs are spayed or neutered, up to date on all of their shots and micro-chipped. Adoption fee is $40.

If you are interested in adopting any of these dogs, you can contact Officer Irre at 904-766-5004.

You can also email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org with your contact information and they will have someone reach out to you.

More about these amazing dogs:

Tootsie is a 3-year-old mixed breed. She is very friendly and loves other dogs. She will be taking her PhD in Obedience and will make a great pet for any family.

Liam is a 6-year-old mixed breed. He is very calm and laid back. He is a little shy until he gets to know you. He will be taking his M.A. in Obedience.

Saylor is a 1-year-old mixed breed. He is a very smart, energetic boy who loves to play in the water. He prefers the lady dogs over males. He will be taking his PhD in Obedience.

Darlin is a 6-year-old mixed breed. She is very sweet and loves people. She does well with other dogs. She will be graduating with a M.A. in Obedience.

Kane is a 3-year-old mixed breed. Kane is an energetic boy with a strong ball drive. He prefers to be the only dog in the household. He will be taking his PhD in Obedience.

Orion is a 3-year-old mixed breed. He is a sweet and laid back boy. He prefers the lady dogs over the males. He will be taking his PhD in Obedience.

Cuddles is a 5-year-old mixed breed. She is very sweet and loves people. She needs to be the only pet in the household. She will be graduating with a PhD in Obedience.

