Help give Jacksonville shelters 'Silent Night' by fostering pet for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's annual "Silent Night" program that aims to empty animal shelters for the holidays is expanding.

The Jacksonville Humane Society started the program in 2012 to give homeless dogs and cats the opportunity to spend the Christmas holiday with a foster family instead of in a kennel.

This year, the city shelter -- Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) -- will also be participating in Silent Night

The goal is to empty the shelters by Christmas Eve.

Every year, the First Coast community has risen to the challenge, and many families have ended up adopting their Silent Night foster pets or finding another family to adopt them, JHS officials said.

Pets that are not adopted are returned to the shelter, but Silent Night foster parents can provide valuable information about a pet’s behavior in a home environment to help potential adopters.

“Silent Night is something we look forward to every year, and we are thrilled that Animal Care and Protective Services is joining in the fun," said Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS. “It not only gives our dogs and cats a break from the shelter environment, but it allows families the opportunity to spoil a homeless pet for Christmas and even help find them a new home."

This year, JHS and ACPS are hoping to place approximately 400 dogs and cats with Silent Night foster families. Families can pick up their Silent Night foster pets beginning on Thursday, Dec. 20, and keep them until Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Silent Night families are encouraged to market their foster pets for adoption, and if they fall in love, adoption is always an option. To participate, people can stop by JHS or ACPS beginning Dec. 20 during adoption hours.

"Let’s empty the shelters, Jacksonville!" Deisler said.

Silent Night participants are asked to bring a new or gently used leash and collar with them if picking up a dog and a new or gently used carrier if picking up a cat.

Anyone who wants to help the cause but can't bring home a foster pet themselves can help make sure others can do so by donating leashes and collars to either location or sending them via jaxhumane.org/amazon.

More information is available on the JHS website, www.jaxhumane.org.

