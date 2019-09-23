Humane Society asks for food pantry donations for dogs, cats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society opens a food pantry once a week to help pet owners who are having a hard time affording food for their animals.

But the supply is running low, and they're asking for the community's help to replenish it.

If you can donate a bag of dog or cat food, it could help keep a furry family member home with their loving owner.

Donations can be brought to the Humane Society on Beach Boulevard seven days a week, or to make it easier, the Humane Society has set up an Amazon wishlist that will ship the items directly to the shelter.

Wet and dry cat food, wet and dry dog food, treats, feeders, leashes and other supplies are all on the list.

The JHS Pet Food Pantry is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the facility warehouse, which is located at 1817 Foster Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216. (Directly adjacent to the main shelter at 8464 Beach Blvd.)

Pet owners must provide proof that their pets are spayed/neutered to receive the service. No other eligibility requirements are necessary.

You can contact the Pet Help Center team or stop by on a Saturday for more information.

