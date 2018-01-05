Humane Society gets Jaguars fever, offers free adoptions for fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To show support for the hometown team, the Jacksonville Humane Society will be offering free adoptions for customers who wear Jaguars gear or teal this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

JHS staff will also be decked out in Jaguars gear, and Jaguars fans will be encouraged to share well wishes for the team and players on teal paw prints that will be displayed throughout JHS.

JHS will share these well wishes via social media throughout the weekend.

“We could not be prouder of our association with the Jaguars, who are winners in our book for so many reasons,” said Denise Deisler, executive director of JHS. “Their support of JHS and the community is awe-inspiring, and we wanted to let them know we are rooting for them 100 percent this weekend. Go Jags!”

JHS is located at 8464 Beach Blvd. and will be open Friday from 12-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. While all adoptions fees will be waived, other fees may apply.

For more details or to see adoptable pets go to www.jaxhumane.org.

