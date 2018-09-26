Dogs rescued in Hurricane Harvey still need Jacksonville homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two dogs need homes after being rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston last year.

Bones and Checkers were rescued by St. Francis Animal Hospital last year and have made their way to Jacksonville.

Bones and Checkers are now looking for fur-ever homes.

"These two sweeties have been in boarding with us for over a year now and are the sweetest dogs," Kelly McKerlie, a worker at the animal hospital, said.

You can adopt these pups today by calling St. Francis Animal Hospital at (904) 674-7223.

They are also listed on Pet Finder and Adopt A Pet.

