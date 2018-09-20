JHS 'Dog Day Out' program unleashes rescue dogs' potential

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the old saying goes, every dog has its day. Now, you can help make that happen thanks to a new program launched by the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The program, Dog Day Out, lets people take a rescue out for a fun-filled afternoon with some much-needed love and care (and treats). Plus, it could help them get adopted into a forever home.

All you have to do is go to JHS and look for the dogs with the "Dog Day Out" tag posted on their kennels. Then visit the front desk, where you'll get a leash, goody bag and some helpful tips.

"We will then use your pictures to help promote our dogs for adoption and find them loving families," the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

The program's already a big hit with Aretha, who was treated to a date with Rachael. The pair went to the St. Johns Town Center, enjoyed a treat at Starbucks and then picked out a new toy at PetSmart.

"Rachael said Aretha is a very polite dog with excellent leash manners who likes to stop and smell the roses," the Humane Society said.

To learn more about "Dog Day Out," visit the Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard or reach out directly to the organization on Facebook.

