Jacksonville Humane Society helping cats affected by Hurricane Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society helped evacuate 100 cats and kittens via a Wings of Rescue flight on Monday.

JHS has been designated as a Hurricane Michael hub and is evacuating animals to make room for those incoming from areas impacted by the storm.

From Cecil Airport, the cats will board a Wings of Rescue flight, before being flown to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware.

This special flight was made possible by Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson and his foundation, Malik's Gifts.

To donate money to JHS and those animals affected by Hurricane Michael, click here and choose "Hurricane Relief."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.