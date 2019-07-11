Mega Pet Adoption: These dogs (and cats) want their day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First Coast residents will be able to find the dog and cat of their dreams at the Mega Pet Adoption Event this weekend.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets, in partnership with the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers, hosts the 28th Mega Pet Adoption Event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Adoption fees are $20, which includes spay/neuter services, a microchip, vaccines and a Jacksonville city license.

The Mega Pet Adoption Event will feature hundreds of dogs and cats from over a dozen different agencies, rescues and shelters from northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Parking and entry into the event are both free.

The events have provided "fur"-ever homes for more than 18,000 dogs and cats since 2012. These collaborative community events introduce an easy and welcoming open adoption process.

“This event is a great opportunity to empty shelters and help make families whole by saving the lives of cats and dogs. We are proud to be a convener for all our partner rescues and shelters,” said Rob Levine, Chief Executive Officer of FCNMHP.

With the support of the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers, Mega Pet Adoption Events are among the nation’s largest single-location adoption events.

