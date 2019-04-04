Pets

More than 100 golden retrievers to gather at Jacksonville festival

Pups everywhere!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's PAWsibly the cutest festival in Jacksonville. 

The 16th annual GoldenFest is back this weekend. More than 100 dogs will gather for outdoor fun at Kanine Social's private indoor-outdoor dog park.

On Sunday, April 7th, Goldens and their families will meet friends, play and have fun! 

The event will feature contests, vendor booths, a silent auction and refreshments. 

Craft beer, coffee, kombucha and wine will be available for purchase in the tap room.

GoldenFest is one of G.R.E.A.T’s main fundraisers – funds raised in the auction go directly to the medical needs of rescued Goldens waiting for their forever homes.

This is a Golden Retriever event, but if a Golden has a "brother or sister” in their family that is not a Golden, it’s ok to bring them as well, event coordinators say. 

Some rescue dogs that are in foster care will be attending the event, but adoptions will not be done on-site.

THESE THINGS ARE REQUIRED: 

  • $25 for Goldens and their families/friends. 

  • All dogs must have proof of up-to-date rabies, distemper and Bordetella vaccinations to enter the event (park rules). A phone picture of the info is sufficient. Titers are only acceptable for distemper.

  • All dogs over 1-year-old must be spayed/neutered (park rules).

  • Please bring lawn chairs for yourselves.

Where:

  • Kanine Social -580 College Street - Jacksonville 32204

