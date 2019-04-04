More than 100 golden retrievers to gather at Jacksonville festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's PAWsibly the cutest festival in Jacksonville.

The 16th annual GoldenFest is back this weekend. More than 100 dogs will gather for outdoor fun at Kanine Social's private indoor-outdoor dog park.

On Sunday, April 7th, Goldens and their families will meet friends, play and have fun!

The event will feature contests, vendor booths, a silent auction and refreshments.

Craft beer, coffee, kombucha and wine will be available for purchase in the tap room.

GoldenFest is one of G.R.E.A.T’s main fundraisers – funds raised in the auction go directly to the medical needs of rescued Goldens waiting for their forever homes.

This is a Golden Retriever event, but if a Golden has a "brother or sister” in their family that is not a Golden, it’s ok to bring them as well, event coordinators say.

Some rescue dogs that are in foster care will be attending the event, but adoptions will not be done on-site.

THESE THINGS ARE REQUIRED:

$25 for Goldens and their families/friends.

All dogs must have proof of up-to-date rabies, distemper and Bordetella vaccinations to enter the event (park rules). A phone picture of the info is sufficient. Titers are only acceptable for distemper.

All dogs over 1-year-old must be spayed/neutered (park rules).

Please bring lawn chairs for yourselves.

Click here to create an online account and upload your pup’s shot records at

Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Where:

Kanine Social -580 College Street - Jacksonville 32204

