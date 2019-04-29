Shelters to bring hundreds of adoptable pets to beaches Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of adoptable pets will be waiting for their "fur"-ever homes Sunday at the Whiskers and Waves event hosted by the Jacksonville Humane Society, Animal Care and Protective Services and Petco Foundation

The adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be at Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature pets from both shelters who are waiting for homes. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. All adoptions fees are waived; a $20 city license fee may apply. The event will also have pet-friendly vendors and food trucks.

JHS and ACPS are hoping to find homes for at least 100 pets during this one-day event. Data from the previous four years show that shelters are historically full during the spring and summer months. This is the first time that a pet adoption event this size has come to the beaches area, organizers said.

“We can’t wait to cross the ditch and bring our pets to the beaches community,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, making reference to the "affectionate" nickname beaches residents give the Intracoastal Waterway. “An event like this will provide much-needed relief to the shelters and keep us connected to families throughout our region. There are so many wonderful people in the beaches area and we hope to see them on Sunday and send them home with a new best friend.”

All pets can go home the same day. This event was made possible with support from the Petco Foundation. For Whiskers and Waves information, including location, parking and pricing, go to jaxhumane.org.

