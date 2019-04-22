Teacher leaves thousands of dollars to animal shelter in will

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A beloved St. Johns County middle school teacher who passed away last year left a legacy gift to the St. Augustine Humane Society in his will.

The family of David Pomerantz presented the initial $5,000 donation to the animal shelter, along with a large donation of pet food from the Mitzvah project for Laura Margaret Gelman, a family cousin and her friends.

Pomerantz's also bequeathed $1,500 a year for 10 years to the Humane Society.

Pomerantz taught at Switzerland Point Middle School.

“We thank the Pomerantz family for their generous donations and we are touched that the family held such a beautiful ceremony at the Humane Society while dedicating the donations,” said Carolyn Smith, St. Augustine Humane Society’s Executive Director. “The contributions will help us with our goal of ensuring that every pet in our community has the chance at a happy, healthy life with their loving families instead of being relinquished to animal shelters.”

Pomerantz also donated a large piece of stained glass artwork featuring a parrot motif. The art will be included in the organization’s annual Pin Up Paws Party calendar fundraiser and silent auction event to be held in November.

A plaque in Pomerantz's honor has been placed in the nonprofit’s lobby area, and Smith is working with Switzerland Point Middle School to explore the possibilities of an ongoing David Pomerantz Pet Food Drive.

For information, call 904-829-2737 or email info@staughumane.org. Visit the website at http://staughumane.org.

