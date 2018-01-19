PGA Tour's new global headquarters to create 300 jobs

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The PGA Tour will soon have a new headquarters in St. Johns County, which will create 300 new jobs.

It will stay on the campus of TPC Sawgrass, but move into a new global home.

The PGA Tour came to Ponte Vedra Beach in the 1970s with just three employees. It's now run by 800 employees out of 17 buildings in the area.

"We're now a global organization, playing golf tournaments around the world, broadcast week in and week out to 226 counties and territories," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said during an announcement on Friday.

With that growth, the PGA Tour needs more space. That's why it decided to build a new global headquarters.

"Having people working together in one centralized location, collaborating -- I think it creates an incredible energy," Monahan said. "We've done the best we can with the 17 buildings and proud of the fact that we've grown."

The 187,000-square-foot building will be located on County Road 210, on the PGA Tour's existing property. The new headquarters is expected to bring 300 additional jobs to the area, which Florida Gov. Rick Scott said benefits the local economy.

"Everybody loves to come to their tournaments -- that's one thing," Scott said. "On top of that, look at the money they give back to charities that benefit our state."

Every year, The Players Championship brings in $150 million. Last year, it generated $180 million for charity.

During the announcement, the commissioner was awarded the governor's Business Ambassador medal.

The state-of-the-art headquarters is expected to be completed in 2020. The commissioner said it will help the organization work more efficiently and improve communication.

It's unclear what the plans are for the 17 buildings once employees move into the new headquarters.

