Photo appears to show bus driver reading while driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Greyhound Lines bus driver has been removed from service while the company investigates a photo that appears to show him reading while driving, a corporate office spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

Greyhound began investigating after a News4Jax viewer on the bus snapped the photo on Sunday while traveling south on Interstate 95 during a trip from Jacksonville to Orlando -- about a 140-mile drive.

Sally Lueck, who took a couple pictures and sent them to News4Jax, said the bus ride was a couple of hours she will never forget.

"We could've gotten into an accident," she said Monday. "This driver scared me to death and scared, I'm sure scared, other people."

She told News4Jax by phone what she witnessed the bus driver doing.

"He got some kind of pamphlet, like a large receipt book or something, and put that on the steering wheel and he started reading that," Lueck said. "That's when I was able to have time enough to grab my phone and I got a picture of that."

A large yellow paper that can be seen in one photo is what Lueck said she saw the man reading. That picture also captured the reflection of a truck traveling behind the bus in the driver's circular, side mirror.

According to Lueck, the bus left the Greyhound bus station in downtown Jacksonville about 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

Lueck said she wants the driver investigated. News4Jax later showed the photos to a bus driver manager at the Jacksonville Greyhound station, who said she would investigate.

When asked for comment, Greyhound Lines communication specialist Crystal Booker sent the following statement:

Thank you for reaching out regarding the recent incident documented by one of our passengers. We are surprised to learn about this situation and are taking this matter very seriously. The safety of our customers is the cornerstone of our business, and we do not condone our drivers distracting themselves while driving for any reason. We are currently investigating the situation and the driver has been removed from service until the investigation is complete."

Lueck has to return to Jacksonville at some point, but said she's concerned about getting back on the bus. She said she fears she'll have the same experience twice.

"I am scared now to ride it," she said. "I don't know how else I am going to get back up there."

