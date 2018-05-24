Greyhound bus driver who appeared to be reading won't be fired

Sally Lueck took this photo Sunday while she was on a Greyhound bus heading from Jacksonville to Orlando.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Greyhound bus driver, who in a photo appeared to be reading a book while behind the wheel, will not lose his job, according to the travel service.

Greyhound said the driver was removed from service immediately following the incident. After he was removed, management spoke with the driver and made him undergo additional training.

The driver has since returned to his job, and management said Greyhound has not received any additional complaints.

RELATED: Photo appears to show bus driver reading while driving

Greyhound began investigating after a News4Jax viewer on the bus snapped the photo while traveling south on Interstate 95 during a trip from Jacksonville to Orlando -- about a 140-mile drive.

When asked for comment on the February incident, Greyhound Lines communication specialist Crystal Booker sent the following statement:

Thank you for reaching out regarding the recent incident documented by one of our passengers. We are surprised to learn about this situation and are taking this matter very seriously. The safety of our customers is the cornerstone of our business, and we do not condone our drivers distracting themselves while driving for any reason. We are currently investigating the situation and the driver has been removed from service until the investigation is complete."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.